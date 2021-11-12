Goldcoin Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $2,682.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.98 or 0.00389697 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000420 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,711,773 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.