Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $9.20

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $8.95. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 5,924 shares trading hands.

GOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 12.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.15%. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 308.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,155,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,373,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,285,000 after buying an additional 1,574,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 232.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after buying an additional 1,154,560 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 463.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 624,282 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,344,000. Institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

