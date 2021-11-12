Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.53

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.53 and traded as high as C$4.71. Golden Star Resources shares last traded at C$4.67, with a volume of 62,958 shares.

GSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$540.44 million and a PE ratio of -44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.53.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

