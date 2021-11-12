Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,295 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Caleres worth $13,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,911,000 after purchasing an additional 309,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,607,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,866,000 after purchasing an additional 44,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caleres by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the second quarter valued at about $14,527,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Caleres by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 33,406 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $495,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $457,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,532 shares of company stock worth $2,141,022. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caleres stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.73 and a beta of 2.59. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently -46.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

