Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Goodfood Market in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

