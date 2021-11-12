Govi 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.32 Million (GOVI)

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Govi has a total market capitalization of $23.04 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Govi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00003756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Govi has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,605,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Govi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Govi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

