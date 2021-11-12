Gravity Finance Price Tops $0.0063 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $55,031.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 65,838,339.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79397349 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00071538 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00072088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00097899 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,616.08 or 0.07207494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,186.77 or 1.00220399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

