Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) versus Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Financial Comparison

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) and Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Great Western Bancorp and Bridgewater Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Western Bancorp $491.71 million 4.05 $203.26 million $3.67 9.86 Bridgewater Bancshares $120.67 million 4.66 $27.19 million $1.32 15.11

Great Western Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgewater Bancshares. Great Western Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridgewater Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Great Western Bancorp and Bridgewater Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Western Bancorp 41.34% 17.97% 1.57% Bridgewater Bancshares 29.17% 15.08% 1.37%

Risk and Volatility

Great Western Bancorp has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Great Western Bancorp and Bridgewater Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Western Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 Bridgewater Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Great Western Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $31.67, suggesting a potential downside of 12.45%. Bridgewater Bancshares has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.26%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than Great Western Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.9% of Great Western Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Great Western Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Great Western Bancorp beats Bridgewater Bancshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

