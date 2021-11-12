Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS: GTBIF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/11/2021 – Green Thumb Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $38.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Green Thumb Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$56.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Green Thumb Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Green Thumb Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $46.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Green Thumb Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $47.25 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/1/2021 – Green Thumb Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$71.50 to C$80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

GTBIF opened at $25.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54. Green Thumb Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $39.11.

Get Green Thumb Industries Inc alerts:

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01).

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.