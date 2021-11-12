Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 10.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Greenland Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ GTEC traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.86. 52,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,300. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.95. Greenland Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $26.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenland Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Greenland Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Greenland Technologies worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

