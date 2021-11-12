GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Director Sells $1,188,612.00 in Stock

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Director Joel M. Babbit sold 99,051 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,188,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ GSKY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.90. 9,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,664. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.42. GreenSky, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.73.
GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 8.24%. GreenSky’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in GreenSky by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in GreenSky by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GreenSky
GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
