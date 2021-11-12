GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Director Sells $1,188,612.00 in Stock

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Director Joel M. Babbit sold 99,051 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,188,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.90. 9,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,664. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.42. GreenSky, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.73.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 8.24%. GreenSky’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in GreenSky by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in GreenSky by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

