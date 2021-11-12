Greggs (LON:GRG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,753.41

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,753.41 ($35.97) and traded as high as GBX 3,125 ($40.83). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 3,108 ($40.61), with a volume of 99,988 shares.

GRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Greggs from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Greggs from GBX 3,055 ($39.91) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,035.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,753.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

