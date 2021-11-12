Greif (NYSE:GEF) Shares Gap Down to $70.94

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $70.94, but opened at $69.06. Greif shares last traded at $69.08, with a volume of 59 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on GEF. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Greif by 294.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Greif by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Greif in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

