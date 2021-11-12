Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 440.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 329,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,875,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.40.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $203.70 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $113.35 and a one year high of $207.48. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.68.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

