GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Lake Street Capital

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price objective decreased by Lake Street Capital from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 91.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.95. The company had a trading volume of 86,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,027. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $67.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 2.71.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

