GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Roth Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. GrowGeneration traded as low as $20.52 and last traded at $22.58, with a volume of 5252472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,512,000 after purchasing an additional 373,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,100,000 after acquiring an additional 275,519 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 7.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,457,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,959,000 after acquiring an additional 106,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 27.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,806,000 after acquiring an additional 225,510 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 21.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,322,000 after acquiring an additional 157,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27 and a beta of 2.71.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

