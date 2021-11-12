Growth DeFi Market Cap Tops $42.64 Million (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Growth DeFi coin can now be bought for $98.26 or 0.00154064 BTC on popular exchanges. Growth DeFi has a market capitalization of $42.64 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Growth DeFi Coin Profile

GRO is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,947 coins and its circulating supply is 433,930 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

