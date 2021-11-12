Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 72,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 774,060 shares.The stock last traded at $11.46 and had previously closed at $11.88.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.76.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.
