Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 72,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 774,060 shares.The stock last traded at $11.46 and had previously closed at $11.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,618,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,783,000 after buying an additional 63,062 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 770,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 668,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 50,449 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth $3,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

