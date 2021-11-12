Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Shares of GCG.A traded down C$1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$36.00. 1,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,874. Guardian Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$22.72 and a 12-month high of C$37.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42. The company has a market cap of C$981.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.