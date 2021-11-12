Gulden Price Tops $0.0214 on Major Exchanges (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 43.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market capitalization of $11.89 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gulden has traded up 31.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.21 or 0.00387926 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000413 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 555,326,699 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.