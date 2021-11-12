Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.35

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.35 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 6.60 ($0.09). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 6.20 ($0.08), with a volume of 7,701,231 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.78. The firm has a market cap of £63.02 million and a PE ratio of -0.31.

About Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS)

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. It operates a fleet of 13 SESVs that support clients in a range of offshore oil and gas platform refurbishment and maintenance activities, well intervention work, and offshore wind turbine maintenance work, as well as offshore oil and gas platform installation and decommissioning and offshore wind turbine installation.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Marine Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Marine Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.