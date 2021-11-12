GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.00

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and traded as high as $9.83. GWG shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 1,889 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $324.35 million, a P/E ratio of 81.67 and a beta of -0.50.

Get GWG alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GWG by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in GWG by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GWG by 25.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in GWG during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GWG by 23.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 70,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

GWG Holdings, Inc is a financial services company, which transforms the life insurance industry through disruptive and innovative products and services. The company is founded to earn non-correlated returns from life insurance assets and create opportunities for consumers to obtain significantly more value for their life insurance policies in a secondary market compared to the traditional options offered by the insurance industry.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for GWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.