H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) PT Set at C$3.00 by Raymond James

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) has been assigned a C$3.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HEO. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

CVE:HEO traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 42,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,395. The stock has a market cap of C$217.95 million and a P/E ratio of 74.41. H2O Innovation has a 12-month low of C$1.81 and a 12-month high of C$3.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H2O Innovation will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

