Hacken Token (HAI) Market Cap Reaches $114.15 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000390 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded up 65.4% against the dollar. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $114.15 million and approximately $8.24 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 65,187,167.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79313032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00071327 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00072539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00097944 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,633.03 or 0.07226266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,742.26 or 0.99420653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,162,059 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.