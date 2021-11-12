Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,802.62

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,802.62 ($36.62) and traded as high as GBX 3,110 ($40.63). Halma shares last traded at GBX 3,102 ($40.53), with a volume of 738,097 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43. The company has a market cap of £11.78 billion and a PE ratio of 57.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,964.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,802.62.

Get Halma alerts:

In other Halma news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 10,000 shares of Halma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($40.99), for a total transaction of £313,700 ($409,851.06).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.