HaloDAO Hits Market Cap of $550,052.41 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 12th. One HaloDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0982 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HaloDAO has traded down 48.2% against the U.S. dollar. HaloDAO has a total market cap of $550,052.41 and approximately $45,509.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HaloDAO alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 68,556,495.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,129.78 or 0.80866083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00071350 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00071844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00098949 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,552.13 or 0.07199585 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,132.53 or 0.99849447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HaloDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HaloDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.