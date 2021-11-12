Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Hammerson has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.