Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $4.11

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $4.01. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 89,620 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HMY. HSBC downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.0189 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 465.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

