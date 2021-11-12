HBK Investments L P Buys 1,370 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

HBK Investments L P increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.05.

NYSE CAT traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.65 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $113.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

