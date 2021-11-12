HBK Investments L P Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

HBK Investments L P decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,155 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,595,703. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

