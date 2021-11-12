HBK Investments L P Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 143,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.33% of Alkuri Global Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the second quarter worth $55,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.20 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 147,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,030. Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

