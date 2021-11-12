HBK Investments L P Makes New $3.46 Million Investment in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 168,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.07% of Sprinklr at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 35.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CXM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.97.

Shares of Sprinklr stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.09. 1,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,691. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.50. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

