HBK Investments L P Sells 21,874 Shares of G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD)

HBK Investments L P lowered its stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 350,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,874 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 1.25% of G Squared Ascend I worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in G Squared Ascend I during the second quarter worth about $592,000. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its position in G Squared Ascend I by 140.0% during the second quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the first quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G Squared Ascend I stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 26,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,824. G Squared Ascend I Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

