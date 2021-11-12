HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $274.74.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. Raymond James increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 10.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.6% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $2,268,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $243.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.43. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $142.47 and a one year high of $263.92. The firm has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

