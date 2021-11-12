HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Sets New 1-Year High at $139.81

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $139.81 and last traded at $139.10, with a volume of 2633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCI. Truist boosted their price target on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). HCI Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 833.9% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HCI Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

