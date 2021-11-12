Head to Head Analysis: JSR (JSCPY) and Its Peers

JSR (OTCMKTS: JSCPY) is one of 17 public companies in the “Industrial inorganic chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare JSR to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of JSR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of shares of all “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of shares of all “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for JSR and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JSR 0 1 0 0 2.00 JSR Competitors 133 423 625 11 2.43

As a group, “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 2.44%. Given JSR’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JSR has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JSR and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio JSR $4.20 billion -$518.46 million -17.46 JSR Competitors $3.74 billion $366.26 million 8.03

JSR has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. JSR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

JSR pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. JSR pays out -16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Industrial inorganic chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 48.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares JSR and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JSR -7.69% -12.21% -7.03% JSR Competitors 2.89% 9.83% 2.88%

Risk and Volatility

JSR has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JSR’s peers have a beta of 1.13, meaning that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JSR peers beat JSR on 13 of the 15 factors compared.

JSR Company Profile

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating. The Synthetic Resin segment manufactures and sells Acrylonitrile, Butadiene, and Styrene (ABS) plastic for office automation equipment and amusement application. The Digital Solution segment produces and markets semiconductor, display, and optical materials. The Life Science segment handles diagnostics, research reagents and related materials, and bio process manufacturing and development consignment. The Others segment covers lithium ion capacitor business. The company was founded on December 8, 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

