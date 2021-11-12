Head to Head Analysis: Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) and Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI)

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) and Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Mannatech alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mannatech and Grove, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A Grove 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Mannatech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Grove shares are held by institutional investors. 48.4% of Mannatech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mannatech and Grove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech 4.22% 26.07% 10.38% Grove N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mannatech and Grove’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech $151.41 million 0.47 $6.26 million $3.13 11.95 Grove $24.09 million 3.21 $2.98 million N/A N/A

Mannatech has higher revenue and earnings than Grove.

Summary

Mannatech beats Grove on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Inc. develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L. Caster in November 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, TX.

Grove Company Profile

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. Grove, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.