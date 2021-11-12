Headinvest LLC Boosts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,981,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.67.

NYSE:DLR opened at $153.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.43. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

