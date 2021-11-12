Headinvest LLC Has $17.40 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Headinvest LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,214 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.3% of Headinvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Yale University purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Griffin Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.45.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $332.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.04. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.16 and a fifty-two week high of $338.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

