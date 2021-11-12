Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) PT Raised to C$7.75

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CDDRF. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

Headwater Exploration stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,446. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.11.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

