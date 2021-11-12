Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Given a C$6.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) received a C$6.50 target price from stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.00.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Shares of HWX stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,266. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.25. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 131.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Headwater Exploration has a 12-month low of C$1.66 and a 12-month high of C$5.30.

In related news, Director David Lawrence Pearce sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.45, for a total transaction of C$801,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 543,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,418,477.10.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.