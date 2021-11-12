Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $19.37 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

