Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.26

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.26 and traded as high as $47.48. Heidrick & Struggles International shares last traded at $46.80, with a volume of 104,312 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSII. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist increased their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heidrick & Struggles International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $916.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.26.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $227,530.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,555.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Payne sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,698 shares of company stock worth $952,412 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSII. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.