Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 9.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,060,000 after acquiring an additional 186,446 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 27.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,191,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,745,000 after purchasing an additional 255,561 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 54.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 688,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,116,000 after purchasing an additional 242,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter.

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $240.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.49. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $189.98 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

