Helical (LON:HLCL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $449.35

Helical plc (LON:HLCL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 449.35 ($5.87) and traded as high as GBX 460 ($6.01). Helical shares last traded at GBX 455 ($5.94), with a volume of 29,126 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £556.58 million and a PE ratio of 31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 458.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 449.35.

About Helical (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

