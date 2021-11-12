Helix Hits Market Capitalization of $167,852.85 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 12th. Over the last week, Helix has traded 40.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a total market capitalization of $167,852.85 and approximately $44.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00084647 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000819 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000357 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001024 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000598 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

About Helix

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,030,418 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

