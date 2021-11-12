Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 82.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 240,077 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.

Shares of HP opened at $33.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.21. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.97%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

