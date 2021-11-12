Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.16

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.16 and traded as low as $11.58. Hemisphere Media Group shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 18,437 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hemisphere Media Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $50.46 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 35.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 31,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

