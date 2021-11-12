Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Trading 0.2% Higher

Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,535 ($33.12) and last traded at GBX 2,505 ($32.73). 40,933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 78,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,500 ($32.66).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,458.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,321.16.

In other news, insider Stephanie Eastment bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,412 ($31.51) per share, with a total value of £9,648 ($12,605.17).

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

