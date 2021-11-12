Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,083 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Herc worth $12,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 287.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 94,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 69,868 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the second quarter valued at $4,647,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 109.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 330,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,766 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 110.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

Shares of Herc stock opened at $195.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.67. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $203.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 2.83.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Herc had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $13,792,353.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $5,404,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,622 shares of company stock worth $35,259,811. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.40.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.